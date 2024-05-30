News & Insights

Rivalry Corp Soars with Crypto Expansion and Record Profits

May 30, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

Rivalry Corp (TSE:RVLY) has released an update.

Rivalry Corp has reported significant growth in the first quarter of 2024, with notable increases in betting handle, gross gaming revenue, and net revenue, achieving a record net revenue margin. The company is set to capture the crypto gambling market with the launch of Rivalry Token, signaling a strategic expansion into the Web3 space. This move aims to consolidate the company’s appeal among Gen Z and digital users by offering an enhanced crypto payment experience and tapping into the intersection of gaming and cryptocurrency.

