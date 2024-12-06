News & Insights

Rivalry Corp. Expands with New Fundraising Round

December 06, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Rivalry Corp (TSE:RVLY) has released an update.

Rivalry Corp. has successfully closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $334,688 by issuing over 2.2 million units. The funds are earmarked for corporate development and general working capital, as the company continues to expand its presence in the digital betting arena.

