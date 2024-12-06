Rivalry Corp. Expands with New Fundraising Round

Rivalry Corp (TSE:RVLY) has released an update.

Rivalry Corp. has successfully closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $334,688 by issuing over 2.2 million units. The funds are earmarked for corporate development and general working capital, as the company continues to expand its presence in the digital betting arena.

