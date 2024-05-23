News & Insights

Rivalry Corp Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results Date

May 23, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Rivalry Corp (TSE:RVLY) has released an update.

Rivalry Corp., a leading Gen Z-targeted sportsbook and iGaming operator, is set to announce its first-quarter financial results for 2024 on May 30, before market opening. The company will also host an investor conference call to discuss the quarterly performance on the same day. Interested parties can access the live webcast via Rivalry’s website, with an archived replay available for one year.

