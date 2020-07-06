Rival Cruise Lines Create Expert Panel for Post-COVID Operation Plans

Cruise industry competitors Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) have formed a panel of health and safety experts to create a template for operating safely once the companies resume operations. The industry's trade group, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), announced last month that the industry has voluntarily agreed to postpone restarting cruise operations from U.S. ports until at least the middle of September 2020.

The companies say they have established the "Healthy Sail Panel" to be co-chaired by former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, and former Utah Governor and Secretary of Health and Human Services Mike Leavitt.

Image source: Getty Images.

The panel has been working for a month, and plans to issue initial recommendations by the end of August, the cruise lines said. It is tasked with "collaboratively developing recommendations for cruise lines to advance their public health response to COVID-19, improve safety, and achieve readiness for the safe resumption of operations," Norwegian said in a statement. The companies said the results of the panel will be shared with the rest of the industry and with regulators.

The panel consists of experts in "public health, infectious disease, biosecurity, hospitality, and maritime operations." Other members include former FDA Chief Scientist Dr. Stephen Ostroff, Merck (NYSE: MRK) Chief Patient Officer Dr. Julie Gerberding, Norwegian EVP for Vessel Operations Robin Lindsay, and other public health and academic experts.

The goal of assembling the group of leading experts is to "develop best practices that can improve safety and provide a roadmap for reducing the risks of COVID-19," said Dr. Gottlieb.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.