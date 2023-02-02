Riva Ridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

Fintel reports that Riva Ridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.74MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.38% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Technologies is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.38% from its latest reported closing price of $10.41.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Technologies is $340MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual EPS is $1.23, a decrease of 47.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Technologies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HDSN is 0.1044%, a decrease of 28.0215%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 34,736K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,451,619 shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492,588 shares, representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 45.27% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,336,865 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107,820 shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 5.01% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 2,111,509 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622,308 shares, representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,988,303 shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677,168 shares, representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDSN by 27.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,149,613 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Technologies is committed to employing its engineering and chemistry know-how to provide their customers with economic solutions that also provide significant environmental benefits to all. Their solutions include, but are not limited to: capturing and recycling refrigerants and other ozone depleting and global warming gases; optimizing energy systems to reduce energy consumption and increase operating efficiency thereby lowering their overall carbon footprint; development and support of best practices to enable equipment operators to lower their footprint on the environment. Their mission is global in scope and their solutions are designed to serve the US as well as other developed nations and developing economies throughout the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.