RIV Capital Expands with New York Dispensary

RIV Capital Inc. has made a significant stride with the launch of their first adult-use dispensary in White Plains, New York, and reports ending the first quarter with $65.9 million in cash, enhancing its growth strategy and proposed merger with Cansortium Inc. The company is optimistic about the potential changes following New York’s tax structure amendments for cannabis operators and federal rescheduling of cannabis, which may foster investment and research. Despite these advances, the company has reported an operating loss for the quarter, reflecting the costs associated with expansion and growth efforts.

