Rithm (RITM) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Rithm (RITM) reached $10.52, with a -0.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.74% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.34% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rithm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Rithm to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up 38.36% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $4.4 billion, representing changes of -17.96% and +21.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.35% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Rithm is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Rithm is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.26, so one might conclude that Rithm is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

