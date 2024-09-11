Rithm (RITM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Rithm (RITM) closed the latest trading day at $11.42, indicating a -1.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.06% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rithm in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.43, signifying a 25.86% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 5.9% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion, indicating changes of -11.65% and +33.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Rithm is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Rithm is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.19.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)

