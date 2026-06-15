Rithm (RITM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Rithm (RITM) ended the recent trading session at $9.19, demonstrating a -1.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.07%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 1.97% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rithm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Rithm to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion, up 20.68% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.27 per share and a revenue of $6.04 billion, indicating changes of -3.4% and +37.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rithm. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Rithm possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Rithm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.9, which means Rithm is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.