Rithm (RITM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Rithm (RITM) standing at $11.94, reflecting a +0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.13%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 4.32% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rithm in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.43, indicating a 25.86% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.15 billion, indicating a 5.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, representing changes of -11.65% and +33.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Rithm currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Rithm currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.83 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

