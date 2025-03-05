Rithm (RITM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Rithm (RITM) reached $11.82, with a +1.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.12% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.46%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 1.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rithm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 2.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating a 7.35% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

RITM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.62% and -6.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.91% increase. Rithm currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Rithm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.36, which means Rithm is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.