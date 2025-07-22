Rithm (RITM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Rithm (RITM) closed at $12.19, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 6.86% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Rithm in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Rithm to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 1.63% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.1 per share and a revenue of $4.56 billion, representing changes of 0% and -12.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rithm. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Rithm possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Rithm's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.43.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

