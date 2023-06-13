Rithm (RITM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rithm (RITM) closed at $9.19, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.58% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rithm as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Rithm is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $840.99 million, down 36.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $3.3 billion, which would represent changes of +7.63% and +2.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.74% higher within the past month. Rithm is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Rithm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.