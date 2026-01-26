Rithm (RITM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rithm (RITM) closed at $11.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rithm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 10% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, down 34.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion, which would represent changes of +1.9% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rithm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Rithm is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Rithm is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.81.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

