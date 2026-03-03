Rithm (RITM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Rithm (RITM) closed the most recent trading day at $9.95, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.02%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 6.57% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Rithm in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.26 billion, indicating a 64.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.3 per share and a revenue of $5.32 billion, indicating changes of -2.13% and +21.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.88% increase. Rithm is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Rithm is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.94 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.