Rithm (RITM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rithm (RITM) closed at $7.40, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 17.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 11.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rithm as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Rithm is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $866.03 million, up 354.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $4.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.22% and +580.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rithm. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower. Rithm is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Rithm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.77, which means Rithm is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



