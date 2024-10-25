Rithm (RITM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Rithm (RITM) closed at $10.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 6.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rithm in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.43, showcasing a 25.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.11 billion, reflecting a 2.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $4.79 billion, representing changes of -12.14% and +32.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rithm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.69% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Rithm possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Rithm is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

