Rithm (RITM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Rithm (RITM) closed at $11.82, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.25% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Rithm will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Rithm to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.08%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.19 billion, indicating a 7.35% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.62% and -6.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rithm. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. At present, Rithm boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Rithm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.34 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RITM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

