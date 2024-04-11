Rithm (RITM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Rithm (RITM) closed the most recent trading day at $10.76, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rithm in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 17.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.08 billion, indicating a 38.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $4.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.96% and +21.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rithm. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.35% upward. At present, Rithm boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Rithm is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.14 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RITM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

