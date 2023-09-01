Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $21.61 on the day. As of last close, RITM.PRD was trading at a 12.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.38% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 1.2%.

