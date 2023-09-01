Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $21.61 on the day. As of last close, RITM.PRD was trading at a 12.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.38% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:
Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 1.2%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of DFIN
OSMT market cap history
EMB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.