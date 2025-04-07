Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $22.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RITM.PRD was trading at a 5.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are off about 3.7%.

