Markets
RITM.PRD

Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

April 07, 2025 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $22.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRD was trading at a 5.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

RITM.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are off about 3.7%.

Also see:
 Media Dividend Stock List
 State Street Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding WAB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Media Dividend Stock List-> State Street Average Annual Return-> Funds Holding WAB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RITM.PRD
RITM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.