Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 1.5%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Further RITM.PRD Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.