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RITM.PRD

Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

June 16, 2026 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $25.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRD was trading at a 0.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.26% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

RITM.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 1.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further RITM.PRD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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RITM.PRD
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