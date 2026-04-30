Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/26

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) makes up 8.87% of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding RITM).
In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 2.3%.
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FFC shares outstanding history
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