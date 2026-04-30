Rithm Capital's Series D Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/26

On 5/1/26, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of RITM.PRD's recent share price of $25.17, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of RITM.PRD to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when RITM.PRD shares open for trading on 5/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.96%, which compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) makes up 8.87% of the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding RITM).

In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 2.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.