Rithm Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRC shares, versus RITM:
Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 0.2%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of PRQR
Institutional Holders of VEON
Funds Holding AVK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.