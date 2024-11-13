News & Insights

Rithm Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

November 13, 2024 — 02:12 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.43 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.54% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRC was trading at a 1.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.64% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRC shares, versus RITM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock:

RITM.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 0.5%.

