Rithm Capital's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRC) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.3211), with shares changing hands as low as $24.43 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RITM.PRC was trading at a 2.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.82% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRC shares, versus RITM:

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock:

In Friday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 6.375% Ser C Fixed/Float Cumul Red Prfd Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRC) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are off about 0.2%.

