Rithm Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $19.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.46% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRB was trading at a 19.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.57% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are down about 1.9%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.