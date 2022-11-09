Rithm Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $18.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.21% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRB was trading at a 23.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.25% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRB shares, versus RITM:
Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) is currently off about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are off about 0.8%.
