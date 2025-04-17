Rithm Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRB shares, versus RITM:
Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 1.7%.
Also see: ZS Insider Buying
SPIR Videos
ELIQ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.