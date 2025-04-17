Markets
RITM.PRB

Rithm Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10.5% Yield Mark

April 17, 2025 — 02:25 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.5277), with shares changing hands as low as $23.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRB was trading at a 0.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRB shares, versus RITM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

RITM.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 1.7%.

