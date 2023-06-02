Rithm Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.36% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRA was trading at a 11.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.70% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRA shares, versus RITM:
Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 3.6%.
