RITM.PRA

Rithm Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

April 12, 2024 — 03:01 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRA was trading at a 0.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.16% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRA shares, versus RITM:

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are down about 1.4%.

