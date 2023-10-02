News & Insights

Markets
RITM

Rithm Capital To Acquire Computershare Mortgage Services For $720 Mln

October 02, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM), an asset management company, announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Computershare Ltd (CMSQY) to acquire Computershare Mortgage Services Inc. including Specialized Loan Servicing LLC or SLS for around $720 million.

The acquisition is expected to complete in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Upon the transaction close, the services of SLS will be managed by Newrez LLC, a company owned by Rithm Capital.

The acquisition consists of around $136 billion in unpaid principal balance of mortgage servicing rights, of which $85 billion is third-party servicing, along with SLS's origination services business.

The acquisition will be funded by a mix of cash, available liquidity, as well as additional Mortgage servicing rights financing.

In pre-market activity, shares of Rithm Capital are trading at $9.32, up 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RITM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.