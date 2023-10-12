Rithm Capital Sweetens Offer To Buy Sculptor Capital

(RTTNews) - Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM), an asset manager focused on real estate and financial services, and Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU), a hedge fund firm, said on Thursday that Rithm has revised up offer to acquire the latter.

Under the amended deal, Sculptor Class A stockholders will receive $12 per share, an increase of 7.62 percent over Rithm's earlier offer of $11.15 per Class A share announced on July 24, with an aggregate transaction value of around $676 million.

Sculptor expects that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter.

On July 24, Rithm had announced that it was acquiring Sculptor in a transaction valued at $639 million or $11.15 per Class A share of Sculptor.

The acquirer had stated that the transaction would be funded from its cash on hand and available liquidity.

The acquisition is expected to add to Rithm's revenue in 2025.

