Rithm Capital Stock Offers Yield and Value but Carries Real Balance Risks

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM gives income-focused investors plenty to notice. The stock trades at a low earnings multiple, carries a double-digit dividend yield and sits below book value.

That combination can signal opportunity, but it can also reflect risk. RITM’s leverage, liquidity position and exposure to mortgage-related assets make the discount harder to treat as a simple bargain.

Valuation Suggests RITM Is Trading at a Deep Discount

RITM is trading at 4.02X forward 12-month price-to-earnings, far below the industry average. The stock’s own history also shows that the valuation is near the low end of its five-year range. Over that period, RITM has traded as high as 8.71X forward earnings and as low as 3.81X, with a five-year median of 6.15X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The book-value discount adds to that case. RITM’s price-to-book ratio is 0.68, compared with 3.23 for the industry.

How Rithm Capital Supports a Big Dividend

The dividend is central to RITM’s appeal. Rithm Capital’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share on June 22, 2026, payable on July 31 to shareholders of record as of July 2.

That payout translates into an annualized dividend of $1.00 per share and a yield of roughly 10.9%. For income investors, that is difficult to ignore.

Rithm Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

The payout also has operating support. Earnings available for distribution have exceeded common dividends for 26 consecutive quarters, helped by Rithm’s mix of mortgage origination and servicing, residential transitional lending, asset management and commercial real estate.

Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY and Redwood Trust, Inc. RWT appear in the same industry peer set, giving investors other mortgage and real estate finance names to compare against. NLY has a dividend yield of 12.6% while RWT has a dividend yield of 14.9%.

Why RITM Is Not an Easy Value Call

Discounted valuation does not automatically mean mispriced. RITM shares have declined 18.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 19.9%.

Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The earnings revision backdrop is not giving investors much of a near-term catalyst either. Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been unchanged over the past month, and the stock is viewed as having limited upside potential in the near term because of weak fundamentals and the absence of positive estimate revisions.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Rithm Capital's Debt Profile Implies

The balance sheet helps explain why investors may demand a discount. As of March 31, 2026, Rithm Capital had total liquidity of $1.4 billion, compared with total debt of $39.5 billion, including short-term and long-term debt.

That gap can matter during economic stress or market volatility. A weaker liquidity position could make it harder for the company to support its business if funding conditions tighten or asset values move sharply.

RITM also has meaningful exposure to mortgage servicing rights and mortgage-related assets. Nearly 20% of total assets were directly tied to mortgage servicing rights and related financing receivables as of March 31, 2026.

The sensitivity is visible in recent results. In the first quarter of 2026, Rithm recorded a $204.2-million negative change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related financing receivables, net of economic hedges.

How RITM's Ratings Shape the Buy Debate

The bottom line is that RITM offers income and valuation appeal, but the risk profile keeps the buy case measured. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a neutral short-term setup rather than a strong earnings-revision signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Style Scores add to that balanced view. RITM has a Value Score of C, which supports a moderate value argument but stops short of confirming the stock as a top-tier value setup. The weaker style readings are harder to overlook. RITM carries a Growth Score of F, a Momentum Score of D and a VGM Score of F. Those grades reinforce why the stock may fit cautious income seekers better than investors looking for clear growth or momentum strength.

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Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.