Rithm Capital (RITM) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the leading capital provider reported adjusted operating earnings per share of 32 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28% due to higher servicing fees and interest income, and manageable costs. Also, its credit performance metrics were strong during the quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

Rithm Capital’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in all the prior four quarters, with the average being 12.3%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Rithm Capital Corp. price-eps-surprise | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter interest income indicates 24.4% year-over-year growth. While the increased interest rate environment is expected to have helped Rithm Capital generate higher returns from some of its investments and consumer loans, its interest rate hedging arrangements are likely to have protected it from growing interest expenses.

Also, increased fees and its Caliber acquisition are expected to have supported its revenues. These are likely to have positioned the company for massive revenue growth. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s fourth-quarter revenues of $690.7 million indicates a significant rise from the year-ago reported figure of $217.6 million.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for net gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, indicates a 66% year-over-year decline for the fourth quarter. Moreover, the consensus mark for fourth-quarter net servicing revenues indicates a 27% decline from the prior-year figure.

The rising inflation level is also expected to have led to higher expenses for RITM, likely affecting its profits in the fourth quarter. This is expected to have led to a year-over-year decline in earnings and made an earnings beat uncertain.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 29 cents has witnessed no movement in the past week. The estimated figure projects a decrease of 27.5% from the prior-year reported number.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rithm Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. The Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at 29 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Rithm Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Rithm Capital, here are some companies in the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Ares Capital Corporation ARCC has an Earnings ESP of +8.29% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ares Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 56 cents per share, implying a 7.7% improvement from the year-ago figure. ARCC beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion, with an average surprise of 3%.

Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 61 cents per share, which witnessed two upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against no downward movement. MFC beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice.

SBA Communications Corporation SBAC has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBA Communications’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.13 per share, which indicates 11.4% year-over-year growth. SBAC beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.