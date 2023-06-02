Rithm Capital (RITM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.53, changing hands as high as $8.54 per share. Rithm Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RITM's low point in its 52 week range is $6.86 per share, with $11.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.55.

