Rithm Capital Reaches Milestone With Record MSR-Backed Debt Issuance

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM reached a milestone by issuing an $878-million mortgage servicing rights (MSR)-backed securitized note, marking the largest MSR-backed debt issuance in history. This is only the second-ever non-recourse MSR securitization, meaning the debt is backed solely by MSR assets rather than Rithm’s broader financials. The three-year fixed financing provides stability, ensuring predictable cash flow over the lifespan of the assets.

This transaction follows Rithm’s first non-recourse MSR securitization in November 2024, reinforcing its pioneering role in structured MSR financing. Since 2015, the company has closed 17 MSR-backed deals worth more than $7.7 billion, solidifying its expertise in the space.

MSRs gain value when interest rates are high, as fewer homeowners refinance, ensuring a steady stream of servicing fees. This deal enhances Rithm’s liquidity without increasing traditional corporate debt, allowing it to expand operations while minimizing financial risk.

Investors are responding positively, seeing this as a sign of confidence in Rithm’s mortgage servicing capabilities. By successfully executing this transaction, the company demonstrates its ability to tap into capital markets while maintaining financial flexibility. It exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion, which increased from the 2023-end level of $1.29 billion.

Ultimately, this transaction is a win-win — providing fresh capital, reducing risk and reinforcing Rithm’s leadership in the MSR market. As investor interest grows, this could pave the way for more deals, further strengthening the New York-based company’s position in structured mortgage financing.

RITM’s Price Performance

RITM shares have gained 5.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RITM’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Rithm Capital currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

