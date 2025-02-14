Rithm Capital Q4 Earnings Beat on Robust Net Servicing Revenue

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. RITM have gained 4.4% since it reported strong fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6, 2025. Improved net servicing revenues and interest income contributed to the company’s strong fourth-quarter results. Expanding Newrez business bodes well for the company. Improved asset management revenues also favored the results and are expected to continue thriving through strategic partnerships. Higher expenses partially offset the positives.

RITM reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. The bottom line rose 17.6% year over year.

Revenues amounted to almost $2.1 billion, which rose nearly three-fold year over year in the quarter under review. The top line also beat the consensus mark by 71%.

RITM’s Q4 Performance

Rithm Capital's net servicing revenues were $1.1 billion, which rose significantly year over year in the fourth quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 180.4% due to changes to the fair value of the MSR portfolio. Interest income increased 7.9% year over year to $490.3 million but missed the consensus mark by 5%.

Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held for sale, net, rose 105.5% year over year to $201.6 million and beat the consensus estimate by 15.9%. Asset management revenues of $258.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.2 million

Total expenses of $1 billion increased 28.2% year over year in the quarter under review due to higher interest expenses and warehouse line fees, G&A expenses and compensation and benefits.

RITM’s pretax income was $492.6 million in the fourth quarter against a pre-tax loss of $37.3 million a year ago.

Q4 Segmental Update

Origination and Servicing: Net servicing revenues amounted to $1.1 billion, rising from negative $7.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s interest income of $341.3 million rose from $138.3 million a year ago. The segment’s revenues of $1.7 billion rose from $228.8 million year over year. Pre-tax income came in at $484.7 million against a pre-tax loss of $120.9 million a year ago.

Investment Portfolio: Interest income was $72.1 million, down from $246.9 million a year ago. Total revenues decreased to $101.7 million from $328.9 million a year ago. Pre-tax loss was $9 million, deteriorating from an income of $112 million in the prior quarter.

Residential Transitional Lending: Revenues of $67.3 million increased from $65.3 million. The unit’s pre-tax income was $3.5 million against a loss of $9.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Asset Management: Total revenues were $268.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax income was $53.4 million in the quarter under review.

Financial Update (as of Dec. 31, 2024)

Rithm Capital exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion, which increased from the 2023-end level of $1.29 billion. Total assets of $45.2 billion rose from $39.72 billion at 2023-end.

Unsecured notes, net of issuance costs, amounted to $1.2 billion, up from around $719 million at 2023-end.

Total equity of $7.9 billion increased from $7.1 billion at 2023-end.

Net cash used in operations was $431.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 against net cash from operations of $1.74 billion a year ago.

Capital-Deployment Update

Rithm Capital did not buy back any shares in 2024. It announced a new share repurchase program of $200 million in common stock that will be in place through Dec. 31, 2025. Management paid out a quarterly common dividend of 25 cents per share, totaling $130.2 million.

Full Year Update

Total revenues of $5.2 billion improved 38.5% year over year in 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 1.9% year over year in 2024.

Zacks Rank

