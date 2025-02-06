RITHM CAPITAL Earnings Results: $RITM Reports Quarterly Earnings

RITHM CAPITAL ($RITM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $2,100,949,999, beating estimates of $489,779,744 by $1,611,170,255.
RITHM CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of RITHM CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 5,222,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,276,033
- CONVERSANT CAPITAL LLC added 3,395,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,533,250
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,119,415 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,405,360
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,504,529 shares (+119.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,426,404
- AZORA CAPITAL LP added 2,271,671 shares (+107.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,783,465
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,185,871 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,809,635
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,835,000
