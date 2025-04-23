RITHM CAPITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $RITM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RITHM CAPITAL ($RITM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $528,464,478 and earnings of $0.47 per share.
RITHM CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of RITHM CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,854,234 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,741,354
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,839,714 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,754,102
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,315,553 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,077,438
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,136,342 shares (+48.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,136,583
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,743,000
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,009,165 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,759,256
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,791,584 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,402,854
RITHM CAPITAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RITM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
