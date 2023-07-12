News & Insights

Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 12, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 7/14/23, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of RITM.PRD's recent share price of $21.52, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of RITM.PRD to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when RITM.PRD shares open for trading on 7/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.19%, which compares to an average yield of 8.03% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

RITM.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 0.6%.

