Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 1/12/24, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of RITM.PRD's recent share price of $22.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of RITM.PRD to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when RITM.PRD shares open for trading on 1/12/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.77%, which compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:
Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are off about 0.2%.
