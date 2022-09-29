Rithm Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RITM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/22, Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 10/28/22. As a percentage of RITM's recent stock price of $7.30, this dividend works out to approximately 3.42%, so look for shares of Rithm Capital Corp to trade 3.42% lower — all else being equal — when RITM shares open for trading on 10/3/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RITM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RITM's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $11.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.20.

In Thursday trading, Rithm Capital Corp shares are currently off about 4.2% on the day.

