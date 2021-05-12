Markets
Rite Aid To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines To Anyone 12 Or Older

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid (RAD) said that it will administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 or older at all locations offering the Pfizer vaccine, following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.

Guardians for individuals under 18 can now schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at its Website. Those ages 12 through 17 are only authorized to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, per CDC guidance.

In addition, Rite Aid is enabling schools and organizations in its footprint to inquire about vaccine clinics directly with the company by visiting its website.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to include 12- to 15-year-old. A CDC panel voted to support use of the vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group on Wednesday.

