Rite Aid to Open More COVID-19 Testing Sites in 7 States

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is doing some of the heavy lifting to ramp up the nation's capacity to test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The pharmacy chain operator announced Tuesday it is opening more drive-up COVID-19 testing sites at Rite Aid stores in seven states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia.

Previously, the company was operating a single pilot testing site in Philadelphia.

Image source: Getty Images.

The first of the new testing operations, which will all be located in the stores' parking lots, has already been opened in Pennsylvania's capital of Harrisburg. The company expects to be able to conduct 200 tests per day at that location. Testing will take place every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing at the other new locations should be up and running within several weeks, Rite Aid said.

In order to get tested, patients must pre-register on the company's website. Once at the site, self-swab nasal tests will be provided, with the sample-collection process monitored by company pharmacists. Patients will remain inside their vehicles for the duration.

Rite Aid said that to be tested, patients must meet criteria for testing set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will be required to produce government-issued identification when on site. Those eligible will be given the tests free of charge.

The company is offering the tests as part of its partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Rite Aid said that in conjunction with that body "and with tremendous support from state and local officials, we will significantly expand COVID-19 testing to more than 5,000 tests daily in our country's key hot spots when fully operational."

The healthcare company's stock closed trading Tuesday up by 9.4%, well exceeding the 3.1% gains of the broader equities market as measured by the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Rite Aid

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rite Aid wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.