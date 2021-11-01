Rite Aid to make online vaccine registration portal accessible to people with disabilities

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp RAD.N and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a deal to make the drugstore chain's online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal accessible to people with disabilities, the DOJ said on Monday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.