US Markets
RAD

Rite Aid to make online vaccine registration portal accessible to people with disabilities

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

Rite Aid Corp and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a deal to make the drugstore chain's online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal accessible to people with disabilities, the DOJ said on Monday.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp RAD.N and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a deal to make the drugstore chain's online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal accessible to people with disabilities, the DOJ said on Monday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular