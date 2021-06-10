Markets
Rite Aid To Extend Vaccination Hours Each Friday In June To Boost Vaccine Accessibility

(RTTNews) - Drugstore chain Rite Aid (RAD) is set to extend vaccination hours at more than 200 of its store locations until midnight every Friday in June to support the White House and the National Month of Action. This is expected to provide individuals with less flexible work hours the opportunity to get vaccinated. All vaccines during the extended hours are available quickly and easily via walk-ins.

The initiative is intended to improve vaccine access and equity in accordance with the federal government's nationwide effort to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4, 2021.

Rite Aid will conduct the 'Night Shots' campaign at participating stores on the next three Friday's in month of June, with the dates being June 11, 18 and 25. On the same dates, 27 Rite Aid locations will administer COVID-19 vaccines for the full 24 hour day.

In recent months, Rite Aid has conducted thousands of vaccine clinics in partnership with local organizations to provide information about vaccine safety and administer vaccinations where people gather, work and worship.

