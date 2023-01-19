US Markets
RAD

Rite Aid to dispense abortion pill in a limited number of stores

January 19, 2023 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp RAD.N plans to dispense abortion medication in a limited number of its pharmacies and will serve customers either in person or through mail delivery, the U.S. drugstore chain said on Thursday.

The company aims to dispense the pill, mifepristone, in compliance with federal and state laws.

"We are committed to ensuring equitable access to customers prescribed this product", Rite Aid said in an emailed statement.

Earlier in January, rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and CVS Health Corp CVS.Nsaid that they planned to offer abortion pills following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to allow retail pharmacies to offer the drug in the country for the first time.

Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAD
WBA
CVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.