Rite Aid Stock Is Flying, Tesla Is Gaining, and the Dow Looks Set for Another Record

The Dow is set to open up nearly 100 points, as the stock market continues to rally into year-end.

After a record day on Wall Street, futures for the all three major stock indexes are looking to open at fresh highs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 95 points, or 0.3%, as of 7:45 a.m., as was the broader S&P 500. Meanwhile, futures for the Nasdaq Composite, which crossed 9000 for the first time on Thursday, were up 0.4%.

Trading is expected to be light on Friday as many have taken extended holiday vacations but there’s still plenty of action across the board.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is climbing 0.9% after it emerged that the electric auto maker plans to begin delivering Model 3s made at its Shanghai facility on Monday. The expected deliveries come less than a year after Tesla began construction on its factory.

Darden (ticker: DRI) ticked down 0.7% following a downgrade by Argus. Analysts say they’re concerned about weaker traffic and rising wage and cost pressures at the Olive Garden-owner.

GrubHub (GRUB) shares also took a tumble in premarket trades, falling 6%. It is unclear what is driving Friday’s drop but the stock has been under pressure following reports that it has been charging restaurants bogus fees for calls that didn’t result in an order.

Elsewhere, shares of Rite Aid (RAD) are continuing a rally that started last week after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares gained 18.9% in Thursday’s session and are poised to open up 15% on Friday.

