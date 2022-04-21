Rite Aid says it rejected Spear Point's buyout offer

Adds details on rejection, background

April 21 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp RAD.N said on Thursday it had rejected a proposal from Spear Point Capital Management to acquire all of its shares.

The pharmacy chain's board said the proposal was not credible as it had no evidence of financing and required multiple months of exclusivity, among other reasons.

The New York Post reported late on Wednesday that the private equity firm had made its offer in April, valuing Rite Aid at more than $800 million.

Rite Aid had a market capitalization of $392.7 million as of Wednesday's close.

The company will "as always, be responsive to credible proposals that will enhance stockholder value", it said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.